Committing to play for Nigeria was easy –Amy Okonkwo

Dallas Wings forward, Amy Okonkwo has revealed that getting an invitation to the D’Tigress camp as preparation for the 2020 Olympics kicks off is a dream come true for her.

 

The 25 year old said it had always been her priority to commit her international future to Nigeria and her recent invitation is the beginning of her dream journey representing her fatherland.

 

“I think I have always had in my mind to commit my international future to Nigeria. It has definitely been a dream of mine to play for my country and this was the opportunity to do that and I took it”.

 

When asked how easy or difficult it was for her to make up her mind to commit for the current FIBA Afrobasket Championship, Okonkwo answered, “It was an easy decision for me to commit to play for Nigeria because again, it’s a dream of mine”.

 

According to her, everybody should be proud to represent their country and push them to new heights.

 

“Who would not want to play for Nigeria, represent and push them and bring them to new heights?

 

Okonkwo asked. With the new found status of Nigeria on the international scene and the team now ranked 17th in the world and number one in Africa, Okonkwo who last played for Club Deportivo Zamarat in the Spanish elite league said, “Everybody wants to be part of something bigger than themselves and show people that

