Business

Commodity rally, factory growth lift European shares

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

European stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, as strong metal and oil prices boosted shares of big commodity companies, and data showed euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May. According to Reuters, the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8 per cent in the first trading session of June, with UK’s blue-chip index rising 0.8 per cent after a holiday on Monday.

The German DAX jumped 1.0 per cent to a new record high, while France’s CAC 40 added 0.7 per cent. IHS Markit’s final reading of euro zone’s factory activity rose to 63.1 in May, above an initial 62.8 “flash” estimate and the highest since the survey began in June 1997. The survey suggested growth would have been even faster without supply bottlenecks that have led to an unprecedented rise in input costs.

While investors worry that higher inflation could force the European Central Bank to dial back its stimulus measures, policymakers have said in recent weeks that the rise in prices is transitory and have reaffirmed continued support. “We’ve had the Fed and ECB say they expect a surge in inflation as economies open up,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

“It will become a problem once the economies have opened up and numbers continue higher. Until then, the market is embracing what we’re seeing.” Euro zone inflation surged past the ECB’s elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ports weighed down by influx of fake drugs

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

  The nation’s ports have become the hub of fake drug imports as Nigeria’s threat to ban imports from the countries of origin has not yielded positive result, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports     Since 2003, India, China, Pakistan, Egypt and Indonesia have turned Nigeria into a market for dumping fake drugs.   One of the […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Linkage Assurance meets NAICOM’s 50% threshold

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Linkage Assurance Plc said it had met the N5 billion minimum capital requirements as mandated in the segmented recapitalisation exercise of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Addressing the insurance journalists during a training programme in Lagos, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Daniel Braie, who was represented by the firm’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), […]
Business

Nigeria loses N206bn on shea nuts to poor packaging

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

    Nigerian exporters have lost N206.1billion ($420.66million) from the shea nuts in global market’s $793.7million due to poor packaging and port gridlock. It was also gathered that slow documentation and examination by Customs and other port officials contributed to the loss. As at October 2020, it was learnt that Nigeria controls 53 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica