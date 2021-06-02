Commodity rally, factory growth lift European shares

European stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, as strong metal and oil prices boosted shares of big commodity companies, and data showed euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May. According to Reuters, the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8 per cent in the first trading session of June, with UK’s blue-chip index rising 0.8 per cent after a holiday on Monday.

The German DAX jumped 1.0 per cent to a new record high, while France’s CAC 40 added 0.7 per cent. IHS Markit’s final reading of euro zone’s factory activity rose to 63.1 in May, above an initial 62.8 “flash” estimate and the highest since the survey began in June 1997. The survey suggested growth would have been even faster without supply bottlenecks that have led to an unprecedented rise in input costs.

While investors worry that higher inflation could force the European Central Bank to dial back its stimulus measures, policymakers have said in recent weeks that the rise in prices is transitory and have reaffirmed continued support. “We’ve had the Fed and ECB say they expect a surge in inflation as economies open up,” said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

“It will become a problem once the economies have opened up and numbers continue higher. Until then, the market is embracing what we’re seeing.” Euro zone inflation surged past the ECB’s elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers.

Like this: Like Loading...