Common drugs may raise high blood pressure risk

The results of a new survey have shown that the use of common prescription drugs could increase the risk of high blood pressure. These are the findings of a recent report from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in the United States (U.S.) According to the study, nearly one out of five American adults with high blood pressure was on a prescription drug known to raise blood pressure, based on the analysis of more than 27,000 people that participated in the research.

Nearly half of the patients in the survey had high blood pressure and of them, 19 per cent reported using a prescription drug known to increase blood pressure. The most widely used drugs were antidepressants, used by nine per cent; followed by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), used by seven per cent; steroids, two per cent; and estrogens, 1.7 per cent.

John Vitarello, MD, disclosed at a press briefing on reports from the American College of Cardiology. Vitarello is a researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He and his colleagues estimated that the use of prescription drugs known to raise blood pressure could be what stands in the way of 560,000 to 2.2 million Americans from having their blood pressure under control. Vitarello, however, cautioned that keeping patients with high blood pressure on drugs that raise their blood pressure can lead to ‘prescribing cascades,’where taking drugs that boost blood pressure results in need for more intensive treatment.

