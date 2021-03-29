News

Common food preservatives injure immune system – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that routine consumption of food products high in common preservatives can dramatically reduce one’s immune response as well as the effectiveness of vaccines, including doses targeted at COVID- 19. Their new study was published in the ‘International Journal of Environmental and Public Health.’

 

The preliminary analysis additionally supported preservatives potentially surging a consumer’s risk for cancer, neurodegeneration, and hormone disruption.

 

The research centres around a common chemical preservative found in over 1,250 food items called, tert-butylhydroquinone, or TBHQ.

 

TBHQ is found the most abundantly in snack crackers, noodles, frozen foods and dessert and breakfast products like Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats. Despite the chemical’s prevalence, there wasn’t much research literature on its toxicity.

The new paper observed data logged in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxicity Forecaster (Tox- Cast) to staff, their new findings.

 

Toxicology screenings on both animal and human models revealed that TBHQ dramatically impaired the function of immune cell proteins. The pervasive was also determined to blunt the efficacy of flu vaccines and compound food allergies in some samples

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

