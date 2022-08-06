Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Gold rush for Team Nigeria as Adekuoroye, Oborududu boost haul

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was another golden moment for Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborududu secured more gold medals on Friday, the opening day of wrestling events in Birmingham. Defending champion in the w o m e n ’ s 57kg Freestyle, Odunayo, atoned for her medal miss at the last Olympics in Tokyo, as she defeated Anshu Malik of India 7-3 in the final. En route to the final, the reigning African champion defeated Canada’s Hannah Taylor in the semis in a swashbuckling 10-0 victory.

On the same night, Blessing Oborududu was too good for Linda Morais of Canada in the women’s 68kg freestyle, beating her 5-1 in the final to secure the gold for Nigeria. The win further increases Nigeria’s gold medals so far to seven, with more medals still on the offing for the nation.

Esther Kolawole also won a medal for the country in the Women’s 62kg Freestyle, defeating Abbie Fountain of Scotland 10-0 in the bronze medal fight. In Athletics, Udoji Onwuzurike qualified for the 200m men’s final as he won his semifinal in 20.59secs. Alaba Akintola and Ifeanyi Ojeli however failed to get to the final after finishing 5th and 6th in their semis respectively. The country’s 4x400m men’s relay team qualified for the final same as Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro in the women’s long jump. 1 0 0 m h world record holder, Tobi Amusan, also won her race to secure a place in the final w h i l e P a – tience Okon- George failed to qualify for the women 400m final.

 

