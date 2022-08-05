Commonwealth Games 2022: Igali optimistic as wrestling starts today

The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has said the country’s athletes are ready to excel as the event begins today at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Five Nigerians will be competing today in different categories with the hope of getting a podium finish. Amas Daniel and Ekerekeme Agiomor will be competing in the men’s 57kg Freestyle and 86kg Freestyle respectively while in the women’s freestyle, defending champion of the women’s 57kg freestyle, Odunayo Adekuoroye, fighting to retain her title same day.

Like Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborududu will be aiming to retain her title in the women’s 68kg freestyle while Esther Kolawole will be competing in the women’s 62kg freestyle. Speaking ahead of the event, Igali says all the athletes are ready and will surely make the country proud. “I can say categorically that the wrestlers are ready,” he said.

“It is important that they all give their best and that’s what they are going to do starting from the preliminary. “We want to put the country up there on the medal table and we can only do that by winning medals, so the athletes are going to give their best.” Apart from the five athletes competing on Friday, Mercy Genesis, Mercy Adekuoroye and Hannah Rueben are the other women on the team and they will be competing in the 50kg, 53kg and 76kg event respectively while Ekikewenimo Welson and Ogbona John will be up there for the men in the 57kg and 74kg freestyle respectively.

