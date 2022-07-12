Commonwealth Games 2022: Nigeria to prioritise nine sports, says Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said the government will prioritise nine sports ahead of the fast-approaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking recently with cross section of media men in a Abuja, Dare said the country must go for podium finish in all sports and not just to make up the numbers.

He stressed that Nigeria went through an exhaustive process to scientifically analyse and determine the nine sports that would fly the flag of the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“We are putting our best foot forward and we decided that based on limited resources and very scientific analysis, we would want to leverage on the sports in which we have our sports men and women amongst the top 10 or 15 in the world,” he said.

“If in a particular sport we are 128th in the world and the goal of going to the Commonwealth Games is for podium performance and not rehearsals, we won’t go where we are ranked that low.

“We brought out all the statistics and crunched the numbers to pick the sports we are strong in, so we are going with a smaller team, but to compete in a big way,” he said Nigeria will be competing in Athletics, Wrestling, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Para-athletics, Para-powerlifting and Para-table tennis.

Amongst others, medal prospects include World no. 11 in Table Tennis Aruna Quadri, reigning African Games Table Tennis champion, Omotayo Olajide alongside 2022 African Table Tennis Cup finalist, Fatima Bello, Esther Oribamise and Ajoke Ojomu.

