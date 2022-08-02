Commonwealth Games 2022: Team Nigeria increases medal haul

It was another medal for Team Nigeria at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, as the weightlifting team continues to make the country proud.

With two gold and one bronze medals so far from the weightlifters, Islamiyat Yusuf, won another bronze for the country yesterday in the Women’s 64kg. Yusuf in the Snatch secured 93kg while in the Clean & Jerk she was able to get a total of 119kg for a total of 212kg altogether to finish in the third position.

Maude Charron from Canada won the gold with a Games Record of 231kg altogether in both the Snatch and Clean & Jerk while Australia’s Sarah Cochrane finished second with a total of 216kg.

Despite staring at a silver medal in the Women’s 71kg, Nigeria’s Joy Ogbonne-Eze buckled under pressure as she failed to lift a kg in the Clean & Jerk.

After securing a second position in the Snatch with a lift of 100kg behind the eventual winner, England’s Sarah Davies, Ogbonne- Eze failed in the Clean and Jerk to finish outside the top 10.

