Commonwealth Games 2022: Two new world records for Chiemerie in Para Discus

It was another golden night for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as Nwachukwu Chiemerie not only won the gold in Women’s Para Discus throw, she also created two new World Records in the event. Chiemerie had threw 34.84m in her first attempt to set a new World Record and broke her own Record (World Record) that she achieved on March 20, 2022 in South Africa, when she threw 33.35. She however erased the record again with her second attempt of 36.56m to cement her gold medal on the night. She is ranked number 1 in the event.

Meanwhile, Nigeria officials has appealed to the International Paralympic Committee(IPC), the disqualification of two of the country’s athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The duo of Onyinyechi Gift Mark and Latifat Tijani were both disqualified from competing in the Women’s Lightweight final on Thursday. There were rumours that the athletes were disqualified after arriving late for their event, a claim the country has dispelled.

“Team Nigeria powerlifters did not arrive late for their event at the Commonwealth Games,” a source told our correspondent. “There was also no query about the kits as they were approved at the technical meeting held on August 1, 2022. “The decision to disqualify Latifat Tijani and Mark Onyinye Gift has been appealed by Nigeria to the International Paralympic Committee(IPC).” Meanwhile, Nnamdi Innocent increased Nigeria medals with a bronze for in Para Powerlifting men’s lightweight category.

 

