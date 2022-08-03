Sports

Commonwealth Games: Ashe, Nwokocha, others through to 100m semis

It was a complete victory for all Nigeria track and field stars in the 100m events of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they all progressed to the semifinals of the Blue Ribband event. The trio of Favour Ashe, Raymond Ekevwo and Godson Brume, all qualified in the respective heats in the men’s 100m, same as the women; Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma and Joy Udo-Gabriel. The national champions, Ashe won his heat in a time of 10.122secs, same as Ekevwo in time of 10.14secs while Brume was one of the fastest qualifiers as he finished third in his heat with a time of 10.36secs. Brume was initially disqualified for a false start but later reinstated which somewhat affected his concentration as he finished third in the sixth heat.

The semi-final heats is billed for Wednesday. In the women’s event, Nwokocha won her heat with a time of 10.99 while Chukwuma finished with a time of 11.02secs to finish top of her heat. Despite having to finish in the third position in her heat to secure her qualification, Udo-gabriel ran a new Season Best of 11.43. In the Women’s Shot Put event, Orobosa Frank, finished in the top 12 to secure qualification to the final of the event with a throw of 16.27m as she continue to aim for a medal finish in the event.

 

