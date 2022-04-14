Commonwealth Games: Ministry Appoints Yussuf Alli Team Nigeria coordinator

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has appointed former international athlete and now Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli as the Coordinator of Team Nigeria for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Alli, who was the captain of Team Nigeria in two consecutive Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988 is expected to bring his experiences as a former athlete and his expertise as an administrator to bear on Nigeria’s participation at the Games. He will, in collaboration with the Ministry, coordinate and ensure the success of Team Nigeria by working as a bridge between the athletes, federations and the Ministry, ensuring there is synergy in the team. Nigeria finished in 9th place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia winning nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals while her best performance ever was in Victoria, Canada in 1994 where she won eleven gold, thirteen silver and thirteen bronze medals to finish 4th.
Related Articles
Nigeria to meet Ghana in final Qatar 2022 qualifier
It is confirmed, an Anglophone African country will be at the Qatar 2022 as Ghana and Nigeria are pitched together in the play-off for the World Cup. The first leg will hold in Ghana while Nigeria host the all-important second leg. It is the fifth time both teams will cross path in the quest […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-England striker, Gary Lineker, disputes claim for £5m in unpaid taxes
Former England striker-turned TV football presenter Gary Lineker is facing a £5m tax claim from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), court documents show. The taxman believes, according to the papers released ahead of a tax tribunal, that the star owes £3,621,735.90 in income tax and £1,307,160.46 in National Insurance contributions for TV work at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Top African stars storm Lagos for MoC Grand Prix
The third edition of the Making of Champions Grand Prix will witness for the first time international flavour as top athletes across Africa will be storming the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, the venue of the meet scheduled for March 30 and 31. The meet initially scheduled to take place on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)