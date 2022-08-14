Body & Soul

Commonwealth Games: When Golden Nigerian women put smiles on faces of compatriots

It is perhaps the best performance of a Nigerian team in the Commonwealth Games in recent time.

 

The Team Nigeria as it is known at the Games in Birmingham won a high number of medals to place Nigeria high on the ranking. The team also broke different records at the games with the likes of Tobi Amus

 

an, Ese Brume and the women’s 4×100 team broke records to earn gold medals in different categories. Nigeria’s quartet of sprint sensation, Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha made history Sunday afternoon at the Alexander Stadium by becoming the first women’s relay team to win a Commonwealth Games gold.

 

The quartet achieved this feat in record breaking fashion, running 42.10 seconds to break the barely one month old 42.22 seconds African record they set in Oregon, USA at the World Athletics championships.

 

World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Amusan, started the historic run with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili, who ensured Nigeria maintained the advantage before giving Chukwuma, the individual 100m finalist, the baton.

 

Chukwuma ran the curve perfectly and handed over to reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha in first position. The 21-year-old Nwokocha maintained the advantage despite the threat by Great Britain’s anchor leg runner, Darly Neita, to bring home Team Nigeria’s first women’s 4 x 100m relay gold. The men’s team of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo also made history with the bronze medal win.

 

The medal is the first by the men’s 4x100m relay team since 1982. Nigeria’s 12th gold medal came in an historic fashion on Sunday as Long Jump sensation, Ese Brume, won a gold medal and a podium finish for Nigeria in the event.

 

Brume had, in an emphatic fashion, broken the Commonwealth Games record twice with her first limp of 6.99m before she bettered the record with an astonishing 7:00m jump

 

The 26-year-old had also at the last day of the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, leaped 7:02m to win silver. Also, Elizabeth Oshoba won silver for Nigeria in the Women’s 54Kg- 57Kg boxing event.

 

