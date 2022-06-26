Sports

Commonwealth Games, World Championship Trials: Ashe, Nwokocha shine in Blue Ribband race

…as Amusan creates new National Trials record in hurdles

 

Favour Ashe and Grace Nwokocha have both emerged the champion at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and World Championship Trials currently going on in Benin, Edo State, after winning the men and women 100m race respectively.

 

In a keenly contested final, Ashe raced to the finish line in a new Personal Best of 9.99secs making him the second person to run sub 10secs at the National Championship, just 0.01secs behind Deji Aliu, who ran a record of 9.98secs in Abuja in 2003.

 

Ashe also became the 12th Nigerian to have reached the sub 10secs club and would be targeting a great performance at the World Championship and the Commonwealth Games later in the year.

 

Alaba Akintola finished second in 10.06secs with Godson Brume, trailing in third position in 10.15secs as Seye Ogunlewe settled for fourth position in 10.22secs. In the women race, Grace Nwokocha won her first Na-tional title after running to the finish line in 11.03secs ahead of her relay teammate, Rosemary Chukwuma who had to settled for second position with a time of 11.07secs as another member of the 4x100m relay team, Tima Godbless ending the race in third position in time of 11.38secs.

Also on Saturday, African Champion, and African Record holder in women 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, was in the world of her own in the final of her event, creating a new Championship Record.

 

Amusan who recently erased her own African Record of 12.42secs to 12.41secs finished the race in 12.54secs, a new championship record. Grace Ayemoba was second with Stella Ayanleke in third with time of 13.69secs and 13.85secs respectively. In the Hamer women, Oyesade Olatoye was the champion with a distance of 64.04m as Ibrahim Bada won the men event with a distance of 45.07m.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

