Commonwealth lauds Nigeria’s commitment to youth development ahead Africa Summit

Ahead of the Commonwealth Youth and Students Summit for the African region slated to hold in Abuja from May 7 to 11, the Head of Social Policy of Commonwealth Secretariat, Layne Robinson, has commended the Nigerian Government for its continued commitment to youth development. Robinson, who made the commendation during the pre-summit meeting held at the Nigerian Embassy in the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Youth Network Leaders Summit, thanked Nigeria for offering to host the Commonwealth Youth Secretariat in Abuja as well as Commonwealth Youth and Students Summit for the African Region.

The pre-summit meeting which had in attendance members of the Summit taskforce and Youth network leaders from 54 Commonwealth countries aims to bring together Youth and students to amplify their voices and contribute meaningfully to Youth Development in the areas of entrepreneurship, education and digital divide.

The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, said, “Nigeria is ready to host the young people of the Commonwealth and, although the event is being hosted by the Nigerian Government, the ownership of the events belongs to the youth.” “The thematic areas chosen by the youth task force are apt for this post covid era that has cast a shadow on decent jobs and wealth creation for young peope as we know it.”

