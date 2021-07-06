Metro & Crime

Communal clash: 3 villagers killed, several injured in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

… Cars, houses razed, livestocks, other valuables looted

Daniel Atori, Minna

At least three persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Boku and Doko communities over disputed land in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.
Our Correspondent learnt that the over 50-year dispute between the two communities worsened on Thursday and Friday when Doko people allegedly attacked the people of Boku leaving several others injured.
It was gathered that several houses and vehicles belonging to Boku people were burnt, monies and valuables looted, while many livestock, consisting of cows, goats and sheep, were stolen.
A resident of Boku Community, Mohammed Alikali, told our Correspondent that two persons died instantly and a third person also died at the Federal Medical Center as a result of a gunshot wound.
New Telegraph learnt that the attack, which was allegedly led by one Sarkin Samari also known as ‘Tengi’, had been reported to the police.
While lamenting government’s nonchalant attitude towards their plight, Alikali said Boku is currently deserted and the villagers having taken refuge in neighbouring villages.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker spills contents on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway  

Posted on Author Reporter

A fully loaded petrol tanker is discharging its contents along Bajomo Street, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has activated its response team Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution and refrain from any activities involving naked flame. The LASEMA, therefore, appealed to residents to allow the Agency’s first responders to […]
Metro & Crime

One dies, 30 injured in Lagos gas explosion

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla and John Chikezie

…23 buildings, church, market, 15 vehicles affected One person was feared dead yesterday when a gas plant exploded at the Ajuwon area of Iju-Ishaga, Lagos. At least 30 others were injured in the explosion which occurred about 3.30pm. Also, 23 buildings and 15 vehicles were affected by the explosion. The Lagos explosion came barely 24 […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill seven in Katsina attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven persons have been reported killed after bandits attacked several communities in Kasai and Nahuta villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. A resident of Kurmiyal, a neighbouring community, Sama’ila Lihidda, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a phone call. Lihidda stressed that the hoodlums attacked the communities last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica