Communal clash: 3 villagers killed, several injured in Niger

… Cars, houses razed, livestocks, other valuables looted

Daniel Atori, Minna

At least three persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Boku and Doko communities over disputed land in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the over 50-year dispute between the two communities worsened on Thursday and Friday when Doko people allegedly attacked the people of Boku leaving several others injured.

It was gathered that several houses and vehicles belonging to Boku people were burnt, monies and valuables looted, while many livestock, consisting of cows, goats and sheep, were stolen.

A resident of Boku Community, Mohammed Alikali, told our Correspondent that two persons died instantly and a third person also died at the Federal Medical Center as a result of a gunshot wound.

New Telegraph learnt that the attack, which was allegedly led by one Sarkin Samari also known as ‘Tengi’, had been reported to the police.

While lamenting government’s nonchalant attitude towards their plight, Alikali said Boku is currently deserted and the villagers having taken refuge in neighbouring villages.

