Communal Clash: Fintiri imposes curfew, warns trouble makers

Sequel to the renewed clashes in parts of Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a curfew on the towns of Lafiya and Boshikiri as well as the surrounding villages of Mumseri, Mere, Kupte and Zakawon with immediate effect. Governor Fintiri had in a strongly worded message asked trouble makers not to test his will, promising to come hard on anyone who continued to inflame the embers of conflict in Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas. The governor’s warning came in the wake of escalating tension in parts of Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas which has resulted in substantial carnage and loss of lives. In a statement, the Governor’s Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said his boss was disturbed by the recurring communal clashes in the areas. The statement reads: “Criminals are challenging the government’s resolve, and we are going to pursue them to the farthest end possible. We have exhausted all means to arrest the situation in that area.

