News

Communal Clashes: It’s time to establish boundary c’ttees – Hamzat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has called for the establishment of functional boundary committees in local government areas across the country to curb the incessant cases of communal clashes. The deputy governor made the call while receiving a delegation from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) who was on an advocacy visit to the state. Hamzat, who stressed the importance of the NBC, said creating such committees at the local government levels will aid easy identification of boundaries and go a long way in attending to communal issues before it degenerates into crisis.

According to him, “There is no need for communal clashes if all states and local government areas in the country know their boundaries and this could only be achieved with the kind assistance and support of the commission.” He emphasised the need for a functional pillar emplacement on interstate boundaries by the commission. The deputy governor stressed the importance of demarcation and pillars for proper identification to stop communal clashes among states. He said: “If we don’t do that; there will be clashes. It is not decent for us as Nigerians to be fighting ourselves over boundary issues.” He also said that Lagos State government willcontinue to work with and support the commission in achieving its set goals and objectives.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Airlines make volte-face, call off strike

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

  Airline operators under the umbrella of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), yesterday made a volte-face as they unanimously agreed to suspend the withdrawal of services from today. The airlines had on Friday night issued a threat to down tools over the astronomical rise in the price of Jet A1 otherwise known as aviation fuel. […]
News Top Stories

Max Air, vehicle in near-collision on Lagos airport runway

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN suspends airfield officer, begins probe For providence, the country would have recorded an aircraft accident on the domestic airport runway, otherwise known as 18L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. A pick-up vehicle belonging to the civil department of FAAN was reported to have developed some electrical fault and since they didn’t have anyone […]
News

Nigeria, US deepens ties, as Delta launches services to Lagos from New York

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

United States-based airline, Delta Air Lines has returned its operations at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport to pre-pandemic levels.   This comes as the carrier launches nonstop service between Nigeria’s commercial capital and New York-JFK four times a week. Before now, the airline operated daily flights between its base in Atlanta to Lagos, as it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica