Communal Clashes: It’s time to establish boundary c’ttees – Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has called for the establishment of functional boundary committees in local government areas across the country to curb the incessant cases of communal clashes. The deputy governor made the call while receiving a delegation from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) who was on an advocacy visit to the state. Hamzat, who stressed the importance of the NBC, said creating such committees at the local government levels will aid easy identification of boundaries and go a long way in attending to communal issues before it degenerates into crisis.

According to him, “There is no need for communal clashes if all states and local government areas in the country know their boundaries and this could only be achieved with the kind assistance and support of the commission.” He emphasised the need for a functional pillar emplacement on interstate boundaries by the commission. The deputy governor stressed the importance of demarcation and pillars for proper identification to stop communal clashes among states. He said: “If we don’t do that; there will be clashes. It is not decent for us as Nigerians to be fighting ourselves over boundary issues.” He also said that Lagos State government willcontinue to work with and support the commission in achieving its set goals and objectives.

