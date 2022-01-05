‘Communal crises scaring investors in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State indigenes living in China have appealed to the different warring communities in the state to eschew violence and embrace peace. This was as they said that incessant communal crises in some parts of the state were scaring investors away from the state. The Chairman, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in China, Stanley Emeka Uzor, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, while addressing journalists. He described communal crises in some parts of the state as worrisome and called for total peace and tranquillity in such communities. He commended the state government for the massive transformation of the state in the area of infrastructure, even as he called on the people to embrace peace to attract more development.

