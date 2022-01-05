News

‘Communal crises scaring investors in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State indigenes living in China have appealed to the different warring communities in the state to eschew violence and embrace peace. This was as they said that incessant communal crises in some parts of the state were scaring investors away from the state. The Chairman, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in China, Stanley Emeka Uzor, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, while addressing journalists. He described communal crises in some parts of the state as worrisome and called for total peace and tranquillity in such communities. He commended the state government for the massive transformation of the state in the area of infrastructure, even as he called on the people to embrace peace to attract more development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate uncovers N28bn paid to unnamed MDAs by Budget Office

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

The Senate has accused the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) of making excess payments up to the tune of N28 billion to some unnamed government agencies. The sum, according to the Senate, was outside the statutory allocations approved for the agencies in the national budget for 2015 fiscal year.   The Senate Public Accounts […]
News

Kankara abductions: Take responsibility, rescue all kidnapped students, NLC tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…demands deployment of rapid response teams around volatile states     The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take responsibility and ensure every student  abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was rescued and reunited with their families.   A statement signed by the NLC President, […]
News Top Stories

LASG: Travellers purchase fake COVID-19 results

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over sales of fake COVID-19 test results in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, however, said measures were being taken to clamp down on both buyers and sellers.   The commissioner also disclosed that in order to properly treat critical COVID- 19 cases, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica