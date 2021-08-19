News

Communal crisis erupts in C’River communities

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

O’Oba and Itega Okpoma communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State are currently at loggerhead, with the two communities said to be ambushing one another over a parcel of rice farm. Our correspondent learnt that houses have been razed down as the two hitherto brotherly communities go for the jugular of each other and some people are said to have been injured.

It was alsolearnt that Itega Okpoma community had plantedrice on a piece of land bordering the two communities, only for O’Oba to set fire on them, thus triggering the current crisis. A resident, Helen Agbor, who spoke to our correspondent, said: “Last night and into this morning (Wednesday), there was sporadic shooting and arson, especially on the major Ogoja-Abakaliki road that links the two communities.

“The Itega community had cultivated rice on the disputed swamp and had harvested, awaiting threshing. Overnight, the harvest was set ablaze. They pointed accusing fingers at the O’Oba people. That was what set off this year’s crisis. “As a spill-over effect, neighboring communities, especially Utukpo, Olachor and Anchor have not been at peace. Members of the communities gathered this morning at their respective village squares.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Imo APC crisis: Court stops Uzodimma’s APC faction

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The FCT High Court Abuja has struck out an application by a faction of APC loyal to the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma seeking to truncate the tenure of the incumbent state executive of the party. The APC faction loyal to Governor Uzodinma, led by Prince Marcon Nlemigbo had approached the Court presided […]
News

US officially notifies WHO of its withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   The US has formally notified the World Health Organisation of its withdrawal, despite widespread criticism and an almost complete lack of international support for the move in the midst of a pandemic. Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw in May, accusing the WHO, without evidence, of withholding information, and of being too close […]
News Top Stories

Shake up in Army: Ops Hadin Kai, public relations, others affected

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Nigerian Army has announced fresh postings, a few weeks after Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). A statement by the outgone Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, indicated that Maj-Gen. CG Musa, has been appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. Until his appointment, Musa […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica