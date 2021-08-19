Communal crisis erupts in C’River communities

O’Oba and Itega Okpoma communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State are currently at loggerhead, with the two communities said to be ambushing one another over a parcel of rice farm. Our correspondent learnt that houses have been razed down as the two hitherto brotherly communities go for the jugular of each other and some people are said to have been injured.

It was alsolearnt that Itega Okpoma community had plantedrice on a piece of land bordering the two communities, only for O’Oba to set fire on them, thus triggering the current crisis. A resident, Helen Agbor, who spoke to our correspondent, said: “Last night and into this morning (Wednesday), there was sporadic shooting and arson, especially on the major Ogoja-Abakaliki road that links the two communities.

“The Itega community had cultivated rice on the disputed swamp and had harvested, awaiting threshing. Overnight, the harvest was set ablaze. They pointed accusing fingers at the O’Oba people. That was what set off this year’s crisis. “As a spill-over effect, neighboring communities, especially Utukpo, Olachor and Anchor have not been at peace. Members of the communities gathered this morning at their respective village squares.”

