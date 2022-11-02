Communal Crisis: Okowa okays Police Divisional hqtrs, others

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the establishment of a police divisional headquarters to curtail communal crisis in the Evwreni community in Isoko. The conflict claimed over five lives when it lasted. The Commissioner for Works and Highways, Mr Joel Omodon, who addressed journalists after the executive council meeting presided over by Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro in Asaba yesterday, said adoptions and adjustments had been made to the white paper of the panel of inquiry on the dispute. He said: “Consequently, we found out that some people lost their lives during the crisis.

In general, we adopted a lot of recommendations. “We have made changes. We expect that the White Paper will be released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). “Wehavedecidedthatafew new things needed to be done, such as the establishment of a police station because the station there was not robust enough to tackle the crisis when it reared its ugly head.”

