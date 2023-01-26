Business

Communication firm, AT3, trains SMEs on digital marketing

Posted on

A Lagos-based communication and events consultancy, AT3 Resources, has organized a one-week digital marketing training for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in commemoration of its 5th Anniversary. The training themed ‘Leveraging Possibilities for SMEs in The Digital Age’ was designed to empower SMEs to seize the growth opportunities present in the digital media era.

The intensive digital marketing bootcamp delivered by 15 marketing experts had in attendance participants who were armed with digital marketing tools, tips, trends, tactics and strategies to scale their businesses using digital tools while 10 corporate titans and leading entrepreneurs shared life and success nuggets. Speaking during the Boot- camp, the Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Aishah Ahmad, stated that “small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy and drivers of economic growth. Over 70 per cent of the jobs in Sub- Saharan Africa and emerging markets are provided by small businesses.

“Running a successful business in Nigeria comes with certain challenges but to overcome the challenges in the ecosystem, entrepreneurs must identify opportunities, set goals, be open to knowledge, build a sustainable structure, nurture relationships, add value and envision a better world with the service they provide.” Chairman, Troyka Holdings Limited, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, urged business owners to define their mission from the onset in order to deliver great results and remain in business.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

