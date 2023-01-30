Communication firm engages director

Insight Publicis has appointed Seyi Layade as account management director. A statement by the firm, explained that she would be expected to use her wealth of experience to take the organisation into a greater height. In her new role, Layade would bring to bear her experience in the dynamic marketing communications industry. With more than 12 years in brand management, business development, and marketing strategy, she will be responsible for consolidating the company’s quality service commitments to its diverse clientele, as well as leading the execution of the company’s strategic priorities.

Prior to the appointment, Layade has served as group operations manager for SPV Communications of the Omnicom Group and group head, innovation and client service at Ogilvy Nigeria, leading such brands as Coca-Cola, Airtel, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PZ Cussons, Unified Payments and Mondelez International (Cadbury Nigeria), as well as MTN Nigeria. At SPV Communications, she directed a first-of-a-kind business model, championing collaboration for the delivery of many exciting campaigns associated with the MTN brand in Nigeria. Thereafter, her innovation led to the expansion of the previously core-creative Ogilvy Nigeria business into activations and PR.

