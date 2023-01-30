Business

Communication firm engages director

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Insight Publicis has appointed Seyi Layade as account management director. A statement by the firm, explained that she would be expected to use her wealth of experience to take the organisation into a greater height. In her new role, Layade would bring to bear her experience in the dynamic marketing communications industry. With more than 12 years in brand management, business development, and marketing strategy, she will be responsible for consolidating the company’s quality service commitments to its diverse clientele, as well as leading the execution of the company’s strategic priorities.

Prior to the appointment, Layade has served as group operations manager for SPV Communications of the Omnicom Group and group head, innovation and client service at Ogilvy Nigeria, leading such brands as Coca-Cola, Airtel, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PZ Cussons, Unified Payments and Mondelez International (Cadbury Nigeria), as well as MTN Nigeria. At SPV Communications, she directed a first-of-a-kind business model, championing collaboration for the delivery of many exciting campaigns associated with the MTN brand in Nigeria. Thereafter, her innovation led to the expansion of the previously core-creative Ogilvy Nigeria business into activations and PR.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Arik Re-strategises amid challenges

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s flag carrier then, Arik was a model to many airlines in the country. The airline burst unto the country’s aviation scene. Never had Nigeria witnessed entrant of a new airline with brand new airplanes like what Arik did by purchasing the newest airplanes comprising wide-body A340, A330, B737NextGen and smaller state-of-the art aircraft.   […]
Business

FBNQuest projects $36bn external reserves for Nigeria by year-end

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves, which stood at $37.08billion as at December 30, 2022, will decrease by about $1billion and stand at $36billion by the end of this year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted. The analysts, who stated this in a note issued last Friday, explained that they expect the gradual improvement in oil production as […]
Business

Jaiz Bank wins global Islamic bank award

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank, was, at the weekend, announced the Most Improved Islamic Bank 2021 in the world by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).   According to a press release, Chairman of GIFA, Professor Humayon Dar, congratulated Jaiz Bank for the award, saying the bank was the best out of three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica