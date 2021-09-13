Communication firm names chairman

Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform backed by a consortium of the world’s largest issuer and investor services firms, has appointed Sir Kenneth Olisa as its Chairman, Board of Directors. Olisa, whose career has been in the IT industry, has served on numerous public and private compa ny boards in the United Kingdom, United States and Africa.

He is the founder and chairman of Restoration Partners, a boutique technology merchant bank and Chairman of Interswitch, Nigeria’s largest e-payments company, as well as being a former director of Thomson Reuters and Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC).

He was elected as a fellow of the British Computer Society in 2006 and has served as deputy chairman of Institute of Directors.

In 2015, Her Majesty, the Queen, appointed him as HM Lord-Lieutenant for Greater London and he was knighted in the 2018 New Year’s Honours List for services to business and philanthropy.

He is the president of homeless charity, Thames Reach, and Chair of Shaw Trust, supporting the disabled and chronically unemployed to find work.

He founded the social mobility focused Aleto Foundation and has served as a Governor of the Peabody Trust and as a member of IPSA (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority).

