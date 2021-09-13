News

Communication firm names chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform backed by a consortium of the world’s largest issuer and investor services firms, has appointed Sir Kenneth Olisa as its Chairman, Board of Directors. Olisa, whose career has been in the IT industry, has served on numerous public and private compa  ny boards in the United Kingdom, United States and Africa.

 

He is the founder and chairman of Restoration Partners, a boutique technology merchant bank and Chairman of Interswitch, Nigeria’s largest e-payments company, as well as being a former director of Thomson Reuters and Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC).

 

He was elected as a fellow of the British Computer Society in 2006 and has served as deputy chairman of Institute of Directors.

 

In 2015, Her Majesty, the Queen, appointed him as HM Lord-Lieutenant for Greater London and he was knighted in the 2018 New Year’s Honours List for services to business and philanthropy.

 

He is the president of homeless charity, Thames Reach, and Chair of Shaw Trust, supporting the disabled and chronically unemployed to find work.

 

He founded the social mobility focused Aleto Foundation and has served as a Governor of the Peabody Trust and as a member of IPSA (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jos monarchs storm NASS over rift with Police

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Traditional rulers from the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, stormed the Senate to complain about refusal by the Nigerian Police Force to pay compensation on the land it acquired from them about 50 years ago. The traditional rulers had through their representative in the Senate, Istifanus Gyang, earlier submitted a petition […]
News

2.1m students studying in Nigerian universities, says NUC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed that no fewer than 2.1 million students were currently running academic programmes in Nigerian Universities. Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja, while issuing letters of recognition and approval for the establishment of three new universities to the Delta State […]
News

Students Against Hunger’ contest commences July 6

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘Students Against Hunger,’ the much anticipated online reality contest will commence on July 6, 2021, the organisers have said. Richlife Africa Project Ltd, organisers of the online reality contest said the contest which has so far registered more than 2000 Liberators (participants) will run until the goal of 100,000,000 votes is achieved. Speaking during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica