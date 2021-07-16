Communication key on the field – Amuneke

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has said the most important factor on the field of play is communication between the players starting from the defense to the attackers. The former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner said often times the players failed to talk to each others during a game, leading to a costly loss in major championships. Speaking in Lagos on Thursday during a training session with grassroots coaches and some players, Amuneke said he decided to come out and train some grassroots coaches because he is passionate about developing the game in Nigeria. He called on the players to be always business minded rather than playing for fame. “You should always be business minded and not just to shine during games because that’s only what can win you matches,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...