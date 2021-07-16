Communication key on the field – Amuneke

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has said the most important factor on the field of play is communication between the players starting from the defense to the attackers. The former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner said often times the players failed to talk to each others during a game, leading to a costly loss in major championships. Speaking in Lagos on Thursday during a training session with grassroots coaches and some players, Amuneke said he decided to come out and train some grassroots coaches because he is passionate about developing the game in Nigeria. He called on the players to be always business minded rather than playing for fame. “You should always be business minded and not just to shine during games because that’s only what can win you matches,” he said.
Related Articles
Foden, Greenwood sent packing after breaking camp rules
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after an “unacceptable” breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland. The Football Association is investigating the breaches after Saturday’s 1-0 Nations League victory. Manchester City midfielder Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Greenwood, 18, both made their senior international debuts in the game. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Iran unlikely to face Olympics ban over execution of wrestler
The Vice-President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suggested Iran are unlikely to be banned despite growing calls for their expulsion following the execution of wrestling champion Navid Afkari. John Coates, who is also the President of the Australian Olympic Committee, revealed he had spoken to IOC President Thomas Bach about the 27-year-old’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Australian Open: Tsitsipas knocks out Nadal in thriller
Rafael Nadal saw his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title end as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from two sets down to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. The Spanish second seed was stunned as Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory in Melbourne. Tsitsipas, 22, broke out into a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)