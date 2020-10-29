‘Communication tax’ll jeopardise Nigeria’s 70% broadband target’

Global coalition, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), has advised the Nigerian government not to pass its Communication Service Tax (CST) Bill into law. The body in its review of the bill said the nine per cent tax being proposed on communication services would jeopardise the country’s target of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

While telecom operators in the country had also condemned the bill, saying it would lead to an increase in the cost of data and voice call for the subscribers, A4AI in its report of an assessment of the bill said: “CST Bill might impede telecoms service delivery to the people, and also likely to negatively affect increased broadband penetration as a result of increased charges.”

“The CST will effectively increase the cost of operations for all such businesses. The affected services will either become more expensive for consumers, or the providers will charge the same rates while absorbing the tax, as was the situation in Ghana until last month,” it added.

Noting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its partnering institutions were betting on Nigeria’s impressive mobile penetration number, which stood at 203 million as of August to widen the financial inclusion net, the group said this would also be affected by the CST. “The Communications Tax Bill would put the economic impact of mobile services at risk,” it added.

Before now, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) had warned that the Federal Government might end up losing taxes from the telecom operators, which is about N450 billion annually if the CST bill is passed into law. According to the operators, the bill, which seeks to impose a nine per cent tax on all communications services would force many Nigerians to reduce their consumption of the services, thus leading to revenue decline for the service providers.

President of ATCON, Mr. OlusolaTeniola, who stated this, said the government would also lose tax payable by the operators if their revenues decline. While the proposed tax is to be paid directly by the consumers of telecommunications services, and not part of taxes to be paid by the operators, an expected change in the pattern of consumption is bound to hit the operators’ earnings.

“Telcos collectively pay N450 billion annually to government as tax and I say this conservatively. If everything works well in the sector, the amount is bound to increase as operators generate more revenue. But with the nine per cent tax being proposed, communications will be out of reach for many Nigerians and the operators will lose revenue, which will also affect the tax being paid to the government from their earnings,” he said.

“If the bill becomes law, there will be a huge impact on revenue and the tax payable by the telcos will reduce and may eventually lead to loss of jobs,” Teniola added. He noted that the operators were currently dealing with 39 different taxes that apply to telecommunications operations and which also add to the cost of the services for the consumers. He advised the government to look at ways of reducing the cost of governance in the country rather than imposing more taxes on the people. Also speaking on the proposed CST, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said “the bill is badly intended for the industry at a time when we are talking about the availability and accessibility to telecom services.

“If that bill is allowed to be passed into law, it will deny people access to these services and reduce the value of their recharge. Also, the terms of the bill, which we haven’t seen, may lead to significant compromise of people’s privacy because the way by which the collection of the money will be made may require the government to have access to the servers of the operators.” Adebayo, therefore, called on the Senate to reconsider the proposed tax, adding that it was contrary to the purpose for which they were elected to office.

