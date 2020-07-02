Communications outfit empowers experts to boost NDDC forensic audit

A communications outfit, Clearpoint Communications Limited, yesterday organised a training programme for communications specialists to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Forensic Audit exercise.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moffat Ekoriko, who spoke at the event in Port Harcourt, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to clean up the NDDC by blocking all its financial loopholes through forensic audit had been lauded by Nigerians.

Ekoriko said participants selected across the Niger Delta region would support the forensic audit via communications by visiting the nine states covered by the NDDC mandate.

He noted that those saddled with the responsibility of supporting the communication component of the audit teams, needed to be well equipped with the requisite knowledge to be more effective in order to meet the President’s fight against corruption.

He said the essence of the President’s commitment in correcting the ills in the commission could be misunderstood for lack of adequate information, stressing the need for the communications specialists to educate and give the right information to the public.

“Information can be misunderstood and when this is done, it will create a wrong impression in the minds of the public and what you intend to do or achieve at that time might be defeated. So we are here to train you on how to help give the public the right information” he said.

