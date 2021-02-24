Communities at war over piece of land

The communal clash between Erin-Osun and Ilobu in Irepodun local government of Osun state over a disputed land has created fears and tensions in the minds of residents of the two communities.

The crisis ensued on Saturday, February 6, 2021 with more than 50 houses burnt by the angry youths in the two communities and unverified numbers of lives were lost in the two communities. Despite intervention of stakeholders, particularly the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, residents of the two communities are still in fear as some have vowed not to return to the area again.

The melee broke when people of Erin-Osun allegedly refused to cede a part of their land at Ayedaade area to Ilobu town during an enumeration exercise embarked upon by officials of the population census to the communities. The fracas eventually rendered many people homeless with several houses and cars burnt by the two communities. Some residents in the communities escaped through the bush, leaving their properties.

The state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday February 7, ordered Nigerian Army to move to the town to complement efforts of the policemen already mobilised to the waring communities to end the crisis. When the fight continued, the state government declared 24-hour curfew, warning to deal with whoever is caught, and fomenting trouble in the area. Erin-Osun, Chief Olawuyi Adeleke said, “the National Population Census officials came to us and told us that they don’t want case of rift between the two communities.

They advised us on what to do to make peace. We then went to the monarch to inform him that he should inform his counterpart, Olobu of Ilobu on the issue. “He phoned Olobu who promised to send his chiefs to the land. Our king, Elerin, sent four chiefs to join them. He assured that there will be peace. We met and the chiefs said they will go back to the monarch to inform him about our discussion. We are waiting for his response.

But, surprisingly on the third day, where those NPC officials should start their job, we went their and we saw about 25 masked men who were armed on the land in question. We could not recognise any of them. Because of that, they could not do anything. We left that and we said these people are ready to fight us.

“Our king called the Olobu again, and he did not pick his calls. What we see was that they started to attack our people at the edge of the town. They started to burn houses, bashing cars, do all manners of things against us. That is what escalated the issue. They started to kill our people.

They killed a native of our town who was a commercial driver and burnt him inside his bus in Ilobu. Their actions caused the clash. They damaged cars and other properties. The name of the land is Apata Gboore area.

“There was a time when they arranged a meeting between our former king and Ilobu king to reach an agreement. The new Obas signed peace treaty. During Aregbesola’s tenure, he set up another committee and arrived on the same issue. They called the three monarchs, Olufon, Olobu and Elerin to sign the gazette. After a year that the gazette came out, Olufon challenged the gazette in court.

“During that time, people of Ilobu started to build houses on that land. That is the genesis of the problem. They are the one that are attacking us with prohibited weapon. It was later that we started to build houses on the disputed land. They are not telling our people to leave the land. We are not leaving the land for anybody. Government has gazetted the land that it is our own.

I appeal to those that are still holding weapon to drop it and embrace peace.” Explaining his own side, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, High Chief Goke Ogunsola, who is also the Legal Adviser to Ilobu descendant union, stated that the issue started about ten years ago. He said, “the land was sold to a family and when they started to build on the land, the Erin-Osun people mobilised thugs to the place and pull down their houses.

This resulted to a legal matter between the family and those that came to destroy the properties. The matter was concluded few months ago. “While the matter was going on, the Osun State government went to intervene in the matter and we agreed to cooperate with the government.

A committee was set up. The committee was made up of people from Erin-Osun, Ilobu, and Ifon- Osun. They agreed on some issues and they did not agree on some. They talked to the Obas to approach the family at Ilobu. We call the place Oke-Ayepe and Ayedaade which have Baale presently. Most of the people and the land belong to Ilobu.

The matter is pending at Court of Appeal. We own the land. “The Ifon- Osun sold the land to Ilobu people. Can government give what they don’t have in respect to the gazette? Ifon Osun sold the land to our people. “On Saturday, 6th February, 2021 around 1:30pm, Erin-Osun people mobilised gunmen to the land and destroyed about 100 houses of Ilobu people.

Our people who are returning from Aro and Ara village were shot. They have been admitted to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital. Three of them are dead, one of them is in critical condition. That was how it escalated. They mobilised to Aro junction and they are shooting our people. So, our people used all what their hands could hold to defend themselves. “Everything is calm now.

We didn’t start the crisis. It is Erin-Osun that always start the crisis. If they don’t start it, we won’t react.”

When Governor Oyetola invited the traditional rulers of the two communities to broker peace and restore unity back to their towns, the Elerin of Erin- Osun, Oba Yusuff Omoloye Oyagbodun II and the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan II, were said to have agreed to talk to their people to shelve their swords.

The Olufon of Ifon-Osun, Oba Almoroof Adekunle Magbagbeola, was so said to be in attendance during the meeting. Though, peace has been returning to the communities, some residents that have left the towns are yet to return. While some have no house to return to, fears and apprehension still gripped the mind of others.

