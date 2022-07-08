Business

Communities hail NDDC boss on projects’ approval

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Some commmunities in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, under the aegis of OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum, have commended the Interim Administrator/Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC,), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, over the approval of projects in their communities.

The OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum, in a statement signed by Mr. Monday Agbeyi, Executive Chairman and Oritseweyimi Aginejuoune, Secretary General, said as the registered trustees of OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum, they were quite appreciative of the efforts of NDDC to turn things round in the area. According to the statement, they represent Ifiekporo, Uwakeno, Omadino, Ewekwara, Jaluwa/Efueye, Aja- Osola, Oboro and associated communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. The forum, in the statement, expressed appreciation to the administrator for the prompt response to the plight of their communities in approving and including the Abicity Water Front at Ifiekporo/Ubeji in NDDC’s budget for construction of a shoreline protection and pilling.

They stated that the approval had brought hope to the indigenes and residents of the area, who have been under threat due to the continual washing away of their lands and houses, which has left some members of the affected communities homeless and in a state of despondency. The forum appealed for speedy execution of the project in tandem with the wish of HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri Kingdom, who is very much interested in the welfare of his subjects and fast development of his domain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

NGX closes week negative with 2.93% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week on negative trajectory to upturn previous week’s gain.   The domestic bourse reversed its uptrend following profit taking in mid and large cap stocks.   The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.93 per cent to close the […]
Business

N4.2bn loan: IBEDC assures customers of project delivery

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Stories, Adeiola Yusuf   The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has assured its customers in Magboro, Makogi, Oke-Afa to Ibafo, Asese, Orimerunmu, Pakuro, Lotto and Mowe axis and environs that their suffering due to load shedding will be a thing of the past by September.   The company added that it had secured N4.2 billion […]

new sterling bank logo
Business

Sterling Bank partners NGO on climate change

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

UN lauds lender Sterling Bank Plc has said it is partnering with Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) on a campaign tagged #NaijaClimateNow, to implement solutions towards climate change adaptation in Nigeria as part of its commitment and significant contributions to a better and safer ecosystem. This is just as the United Nations Information Center […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica