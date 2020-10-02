Communities lament over abandoned NDDC project

Communities in Akwa Ibom State have called on the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) to expedite actions in completing its projects abandoned in the state, describing as alarming the spate of abandoned projects in the state. The communities in their separate calls, lamented that the positive effect of the interventionist agency, NDDC, has not been felt by the intended beneficiaries with some of the projects having been abandoned for as long as 15 years.

Many of their leaders, who spoke with newsmen, stated that the trend has denied the region and its people better and improved standard of living and dividends as oil producing region. For instance, a comprehensive water project in Nduo Ndu Okon Eket village in Eket Local Council awarded in 2017 by NDDC to Mangrove Swam Limited to provide portable drinking water for the people is far from coming true due to the none completion of the water project, exposing community members to water borne diseases and other health implications. According to residents, the sign post bearing the contractor’s vital information on site has been deliberately removed by the contractors, so that they could not be traced.

In Usung Udo Odueyang, the non-completion of a two kilometre road connecting Nduo Ndo one and two villages awarded in 2014 to Eba and Son Limited has become nightmare to the dwellers in these villages as houses are flooded whenever it rains while the road remains impassable. Meanwhile, Friday Tom Inyang, lkot Ibiok Afaha Atai, ,Ikot Udofa roads, as well as remedial works on failed and unmotorable section of Senator Helen Esune Mkpok way in Ikot Udoma and Afa Idung Inyang Usoekong communites in Eket are all in sorry state following the noncompletion.

However, for his part, community leader, Pastor Ita Udoh, blamed the abandonment of projects and the poor performance of the NDDC on lack of project supervision, commitment and synergy with various state governments across Niger Delta region and called for a complete overhauling of the NDDC through the ongoing forensic audit for the wellbeing of rich Niger Delta region.

In Ikot Itak in Ibeno Local Government Area, the hopes and aspirations of commuting on a good motorable road has been dashed as the Inua Eyet Ikot- Itak Ukpa Okposo road and a bridge awarded to Movanni Global Services Limited and Cadlink Associates Consultant is still incomplete after four years.

Awarded in 2017, the road project was the meant to link over 20 Eastern riverine communities in Ibeno, host community to ExxonMobil. Also abandoned is a land reclamation project of some villages that were overtaken by the sea and shoreline protection project awarded to Smith Engineering Services. Although, the actual year which this was awarded cannot be ascertained as the signpost that bears the contractor’s vital information was no longer visible on site while the project meant to protect the shore line from being eroded by the sea has not been realised, as the project has been abandoned with no hope of completion, thus exposing the people to the danger of marine erosion. Also, in Oron Local Government Area, there is a handful of uncompleted road projects by NDDC. They include Mary Hanney Road and the Oron Jete Road.

Lamenting on hardship brought on residents, Essien Effiong said the contractor has been using off and on approach, leaving some stretch of the road uncompleted. Meanwhile, residents of Enwang, headquarters of Mbo LGA have blamed the sheer number of abandoned NDDC projects on PDP members in the state, who abandoned the projects after collecting mobilization fees. The projects included, roads, water and schools.

A community leader, Elder George Antai, said: “Enwang community is littered with so many abandoned projects by the intervention agency. It’s appalling that some of the contractors are PDP bigwigs who abandoned the projects after collecting mobilization fees.

We appeal to the Commission to order the contractors to sites to complete these projects. We have over five roads, blocks of classrooms and water projects that have been taken over by tall grasses”. Niger Delta Development Commission, a Federal Government interventionist agency established in 2000 to channel development in nine oil rich Niger Delta states, including Akwa Ibom State, with the slogan, “NDDC, determined to make a difference”, regrettably no difference has been made over the years by the agency thus, many blame it on the massive financial corruption that bedeviled the agency’s performance over the years.

Hence, in making the determined difference, the ongoing forensic audit under watch of Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei should not fail to look into contracts documents of all NDDC abandoned projects across nine states and ensure the projects are completed in line with commission’s core mandate, which it was established for. Also, youths drawn from Eastern Obolo Local Government, have lamented abandoned projects by the NDDC, threatening that the neglect of the areas by federal agency could lead to a crisis situation if the situation is not addressed. Jonah Adasi said: “The neglect of the oil bearing areas of Eastern Obolo since the creation of NDDC has brought untold hardship on the people”.

“The major access road from Okoroette, the Local Government headquarters to Elile and Amadaka communities which you pass to this palace is completely cut off from the rest of the communities; I am happy you saw it and felt the pains as you were coming.”

