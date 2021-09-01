Communities, media can end farmer, herders’ clashes – Journalist

A United States-based data and science Journalist, Chikezie Omeje, has said communities and the media, have the solution to end the farmer- herders clashes in Nigeria, by maintaining peace and avoiding stereotypical reportage respectively.

Chikezie, who made this known during a virtual workshop as part of his Davis Projects for Peace, maintained that besides placing more focus on solution driven reports, there was the crucial need of amplifying the voices of persons and communities affected through an in depth reportage. According to him, violence could be sustainably prevented or reduced if there was an improved awareness on the magnitude and negative impact of conflicts, and if communities explore strategies to maintain peace with the herders.

Omeje, who commended the interactive approach used by Otukpo, a community in Benue state to address clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers, urged other communities still experiencing such violence to adopt same approach. He said: “The Fulani militia has attacked the state at least 303 times since 2005, killing no fewer than 2,539 people, nearly one-third of all the reported killings by the herdsmen in the country, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). “The 2017 Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law requires livestock owners to buy land and establish ranches, prohibiting open movement of animals within the state.

Like this: Like Loading...