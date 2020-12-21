News

Communities to A’Ibom: Restart work on Ibom superhighway project

Host communities of the 55.1 kilometres superhighway project have urged the Akwa Ibom State government to restart work on the road. The communities asked government to revisit the road project following the business case approval for the takeoff of the Ibom deep seaport granted the state last week by the Federal Executive Council.

 

The six lanes superhighway project was flagged off on May 24, 2017, by the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration, to service the multibillion dollar Ibom deep sea port. Contractfortheprojectwas awarded to Ebla Construction Limited, but was suspended in 2018 after the clearing of the bushes; pathways and other initial groundwork were done by the firm.

 

The project, which is very  strategic to the Ibom deep seaport, cuts across the six local government areas of Eket, Esit Eket, Ibeno, Udung Uko, Oron and Mbo.

 

They also urged the government to resolve all issues concerning compensation on buildings, economic crops and farmlands affected by the project. In a petition to Governor Emmanuel and the state commissioner for works at the weekend, representatives of the communities threatened to embark on protest should government failed to direct the contractor back to site for the continuation of the project.

 

The petition signed by Samuel Monday Attah, Kennedy Emmanuel Edoho and Anietie Uko Robert for Eket Local Government Area; Emem Hanson Awai, Offot Friday Offot, Louis Emmanuel Aki for Esit Eket while Kingsley Udo, Christopher Akparawa Etia, Samuel Mkpat Samuel signed for Ibeno Local Government Area.

 

The petition stated in part; ”It should be noted that because of the superhighway project, farmlands, economic crops and trees as well as some structures were destroyed, without any form of compensation.

 

‘It must be noted that in the early part of 2016 or thereabout, over 100 hectares of our communal farmlands, opposite Ibeno Local Government Council secretariat were cleared and all the palm trees with fruits destroyed in the name of building a private refinery, which never happened and there had been no explanation to the communities.

