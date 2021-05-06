Community action thwarts kidnap attempt in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Despite sporadic shootings by some armed kidnappers, who attempted to whisk away their victim at Yamadawa Quarters of Dorayi Babba Kano, the dare devil action of members of the community not only stopped them but also ensured they were apprehended.

The incident, according to an eye witness, occured shortly after Wednesday’s end of fasting when some heavily armed kidnappers stormed a house of one alhaji and attempted to abduct him.

But the man, who was about to drive into his garage, was said to have sighted the kidnappers and immediately took to his heels shouting at the top of his voice, which attracted the attention of members of the community.

The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the kidnappers on realising their plan had been blown, started shooting sporadically and snatched a ‘Keke Napep’ in a desperate attempt to flee the scene.

But members of the community overpowered them and beat them to a state of stupor after which they were handed over to the police, who immediately took them to hospital.

The spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, but declined further comments.

