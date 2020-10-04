Community agog as Bishop of Orlu Diocese confirms 120 faithful

The Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Ukwuoma has urged youths and the faithful to rise above the challenge of mundane lifestyles such as indiscipline, immorality, disobedience and other social vices which run contrary to the call for diligent evangelism, service and worship of God, parents and the society.
Bishop Ukwuoma gave the charge Sunday in his homily during the ceremony of Sacrament of Confirmation of 120 inductees of the Catholic faithful as part of his two-day pastoral visit to Saint Patrick’s Parish, Ihite Akatta in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State.
He reminded the inductees that the Sacrament of Confirmation was a reminder of the sacrifice and task in the journey of life and living responsible lives as obedient children of God in order to help build decent families and society where God reigns supreme as it reflects in their character and attitude at all times.