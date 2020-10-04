Faith

Community agog as Bishop of Orlu Diocese confirms 120 faithful

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

The Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Ukwuoma has urged youths and the faithful to rise above the challenge of mundane lifestyles such as indiscipline, immorality, disobedience and other social vices which run contrary to the call for diligent evangelism, service and worship of God, parents and the society.

Bishop Ukwuoma gave the charge Sunday in his homily during the ceremony of Sacrament of Confirmation of 120 inductees of the Catholic faithful as part of his two-day pastoral visit to Saint Patrick’s Parish, Ihite Akatta in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State.

He harped on the need for Christians and humanity to always show gratitude to God and benefactors by bearing testimonies of good fruits, showing of love, peace and living exemplary lives towards building a harmonious relationship in the families, communities and the larger society.
Taking his exaltation from Matthew 21: 33-43; the book of Prophet Isaiah 5: 1-7 and Philippians 4: 6-9 respectively, the cleric challenged Christians not to allow the grace of God’s salvation for mankind through his son Jesus Christ and the soldiering work for heaven conflict with the quest for material things of the world such that they miss at the end what ordinarily is meant for them.
He reminded the inductees that the Sacrament of Confirmation was a reminder of the sacrifice and task in the journey of life and living responsible lives as obedient children of God in order to help build decent families and society where God reigns supreme as it reflects in their character and attitude at all times.

