Community agog as Onojie installs prominent indigene as Akoamen of Ohordua

It was time of celebration and rejoicing in Ohordua, Esan South East Local Government of Edo State during the Easter weekend when the king of the town, His Royal Majesty, Stephen Oribhabor Ailuogierio 1, honoured a prominent indigene of the community and businessman, Fred Idehenre, with the traditional title of the Akoamhen of Ohordua.

The event which brought many prominent indigenes of the kingdom to the Palace, was witnessed by frontline leaders of the Association of Ohordua Sons and Daughters (AOSAD) from across the country and in the diaspora. Charging Idehenre to be a good Ambassador of the king- dom, HRM Ailuogierio 1, noted that the position was given because of the qualities he saw in the recipient and because of his love for the palace and the kingdom as evident in all that he has been doing for the land.

Also speaking, one of the kingmakers, Chief Isaac Omoifo urged Idehenre to be a responsible chief in the palace and not to use his new position as an opportunity to oppress others and take undue advantage.

“This title is an honourable one and not given to irresponsible people, but I trust that you are responsible.”Also counseling the new title holder to put restraint in all that he does because of his new position, Prince Friday Mazuaria Oribhabor, told him that his new position is that of an ambassador of the palace and the kingdom, urging him to always hold the flag of the kingdom high.

Speaking after the installation, Chief Idehenre described the event as an honour to him and his family, saying, “I am super excited over this honour, though the responsibilities that comes with it are not entirely new, it’s what I am used to, I have been offering myself over the years, I have been serving this community to the best of my ability, it doesn’t appear that it is really going to be different right now.

“But, to be invited by my royal father to be so honoured is a privilege, so I am excited about it. “To be an ambassador of the kingdom can be challenging, but then I am just one among many and it is not something for which I have to be here day by day, it is a responsibility that can be discharged from wherever you are and every once in awhile that you are here and meetings are called, you have to make yourself available.

“I am a roving person, I have always been a roving person, though I live in Lagos, I come around very often, I am very connected to my root, so I am really prepared for what it takes. “I am also excited because my grandfather was a king, so I can say that I come from some form of aristocratic family, I am happy to be one standing to represent my family here in the palace.

I wouldn’t say I stand out to be so honoured, but I think it’s my time, many people came before me and many will come after, having said that I do know that I have shown good commitment, love and passion to issues concerning Ohordua, the Palace, the royal father himself, His Royal Highness Stephen Ihizogie Aluogierior 1, otherwise nothing particularly special about me,” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...