News

Community alleges Gas pipeline explosion in Rivers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There was panic in Oduoha community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers, following an early morning pipeline explosion yesterday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt. The pipeline, which suppliesgasthroughthecommunity to a terminal in Bonny Island, in Rivers, belongs to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC). NAN learnt that two separate gas pipes operated by NLNG and NAOC, ran on the same line where the incident occurred, making it difficult to ascertain who the exact operator of the affected line was, as at the time of filing this report.

It was further learnt that as at 12 p.m., the vibration and leakage from the gas pipeline was still raging, as residents of the community ran for safety. The Paramount Ruler of Oduoha, HRH Chief Ferdinand Ogbuehi, said “since the incident happened by 4 a.m. people have been living infear.

Thevibrationfromthe explosionsentmany packing. “We are not at rest at all, and have not seen this type of thing before. We want the government to come and see what is happening. “Wehaveannouncedtothe people that nobody should go there (the scene of the explosion).

We want the government to come, because we are afraid of going closer to the place,” Ogbuehi said. Also commenting, Mr Napoleon Ewule, the Chairman of Oduoha Community Development Committee (CDC), said the community had already contacted both NLNG and NAOC, and they had promised to visit the scene to determine whose facility was affected. The CDC chairman said the explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, shook the community with many thinking that an aeroplane had crashed in the community.

“So, after I heard the explosion, I immediately called and mobilised youths of Oduoha to see what had happened. Later, when we discovered what had happened, we came back and informed our people to avoid the area. “There are two pipelines running on the same line that belongs to NAOC and NLNG. We will know who owns the exploded pipeline when both companies come for inspection,” he said. Ewule pleaded with the government to come in and stop the leakage, saying that the gas emitted from the damaged pipeline was endangering the lives and livelihoods of residents. Officials of NLNG and NOAC were not immediately available for comment as at the time of filing this report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Moses: Navy’s ‘Okun Alaafia’ will curb illegal bunkering, others

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

In the course of carrying out its statutory responsibility of protecting the nation’s maritime domain, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has curbed illegal bunkering, made several arrests with the coming on board of operation ‘Okun Alaafia’ II, which is conducted by the Western Naval Command (WNC), Lagos. The Fleet Commander, WNC, Rear Admiral, Danjuma Moses, told […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.   Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the […]
News

AIRBOY SUSTAINS ‘DANCE’ CAMPAIGN ACROSS MEDIASPHERE

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airboy is still on top of his game, no doubt. The ‘Dance’ crooner’s readiness for a clean sweep in an industry believed to be highly competitive is one that is fast taking shape.     Since the unveiling of his visuals for ‘Dance’, his latest studio effort. The Amapiano music style lover has suddenly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica