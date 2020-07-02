Community decries land grabbing in Ogun, petitions gov, police

…as YYF seeks probe of illegal use of name

Kunle Olayeni and Idowu Nasir

Members of Bode-Olude Community Development Committee in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State have raised the alarm over activities of suspected land grabbers in the area.

However, the community members said the suspects allegedly invaded their area with thugs with the aim of taking over some portions of the land.

This was contained in a petition signed by CDC Chairman and Secretary respectively Kunle Lambo and Gbenga Durosomo and addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the state police commissioner.

The community leaders called for intervention of the governor and the law enforcement agencies in calling the speculators to order.

They said: “We write as elected representatives of Bode Olude Community Development Committee (CDC), Odeda Local Government, Abeokuta to call your attention and seek your immediate intervention to halt incessant breach of peace and order of the nineteen communities out of forty communities that make up the CDC by Femi Sofoluwe and others who claim to have obtained judgment ceding all lands occupied by the communities to them and their families.”

Meanwhile, a pan group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), has called on security agencies to investigate and arrest those using its name illegally.

YYF in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the group had no link with the criminal elements using YYF’s name to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

Bolarinwa said: “The attention of the Yoruba Youth Forum, YYF has been drawn to a group of criminal elements using the name of our group illegally.

“We want to say that Yoruba Youth Forum, YYF has not given authority to any individual or group to use its name or act on it behalf. We have only one Yoruba Youth Forum, with Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa as thePresident-General.”

Like this: Like Loading...