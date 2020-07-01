Community decries land grabbing in Ogun, petitions gov, police

The Bode-Olude Community Development Committee in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has raised the alarm over the activities of suspected land grabbers in the area.

The community members accused the suspects of allegedly invading their area with thugs with the aim of taking over some portions of the land.

This was contained in a petition signed by Kunle Lambo and Gbenga Durosomo, the CDC Chairman and Secretary respectively, and addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the state police commissioner.

The community leaders called for the intervention of the governor and the law enforcement agencies in calling the speculators to order.

They accused one Femi Sofoluwe and some miscreants of unleashing mayhem on the members of the community under the guise of trying to enforce a court judgement obtained in respect of a parcel of land in the area.

The petition reads in part: “We write as elected representatives of Bode Olude Community Development Committee (CDC), Odeda Local Government, Abeokuta to call your attention and seek for your immediate intervention to halt incessant breach of peace and order of the nineteen communities out of forty communities that make up the CDC by Femi Sofoluwe and others who claim to have obtained judgment ceding all lands occupied by the communities to them and their families.

“During this period, a fierce assembly of weapon bearing thugs was routinely unleashed on innocent community members and varying degrees of acts of intimidation, harassment and coercion were carried out with impunity.

“The communities had at different times had taken the matter before the Adatan Police Station, and the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, where Mr Sofoluwe and his cronies were severally warned to desist from their acts of brigandage, advised to rather seek redress in courts if their rights had truly been endangered.

“His activities have become worrisome to the area now since it has led to upsurge in criminal activities which are not limited to robbery and burglary since the invasion of Mr Sofoluwe and others.

“In this year alone, the communities had witnessed more than three volatile cases of coordinated burglary and robbery attacks to which hard earned resources of innocent community members were lost.

“We have therefore resolved to bring the development to you as a matter of urgent public importance.”

Like this: Like Loading...