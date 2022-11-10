Community endorses Ebonyi Speaker as Umahi’s successor

The people of Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru as the next governor of the state in 2023. Agbaja community, where Nwifuru hails from, is one of the largest community in the state. The people endorsed the Speaker yesterday during a civic reception organized in his honour. Speaking at the occasion, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke, said Nwifuru was the most qualified for the 2023 governorship election in the state. He added that it was the turn of Ebonyi North zone to produce the next governor of the state in line with the charter of equity in the state and that Nwifuru was the only person in the zone that has the experience to occupy the position as a two-term Speaker of the state Assembly.

He noted that the community decided to receive Nwifuru because of his quality leadership which according to him, has impacted on the people. Also Speaking, Chairman of Izzi Local Government, Chief Stephen Nwankpa, said the community has become one of the best clans in the society through Nwifuru who has transformed the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...