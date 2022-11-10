News

Community endorses Ebonyi Speaker as Umahi’s successor

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The people of Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru as the next governor of the state in 2023. Agbaja community, where Nwifuru hails from, is one of the largest community in the state. The people endorsed the Speaker yesterday during a civic reception organized in his honour. Speaking at the occasion, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke, said Nwifuru was the most qualified for the 2023 governorship election in the state. He added that it was the turn of Ebonyi North zone to produce the next governor of the state in line with the charter of equity in the state and that Nwifuru was the only person in the zone that has the experience to occupy the position as a two-term Speaker of the state Assembly.

He noted that the community decided to receive Nwifuru because of his quality leadership which according to him, has impacted on the people. Also Speaking, Chairman of Izzi Local Government, Chief Stephen Nwankpa, said the community has become one of the best clans in the society through Nwifuru who has transformed the area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Nigeria, Zambia to explore areas of collaboration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Zambia would explore areas of collaboration for the good of the people and benefit of the African continent. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a Special Envoy of His Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, according to a release by his spokesman, […]
News

We need true leaders like Anenih, says Itulah

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Friday Obomezele Itulah, has called on present day politicians in Esan land to dissipate their energy on the issue of having a credible successor that will step into the big shoes of late Chief Tony Ahakon Anenih, rather than involving themselves in character assassination of each other. […]
News

Afghanistan: US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Biden defends ‘messy’ pullout There were scenes of panic at Kabul airport on Monday as desperate residents tried to flee following the Taliban’s seizure of the Afghan capital. The US army said soldiers shot two armed men, while three people were reported to have died after falling from the underside of a plane they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica