Community intels needed to tackle insecurity – Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has underscored the importance of citizens’ support in the on-going fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

According to the COAS, considering the fact that criminal elements lived in communities, volunteering useful information to the military and other security agencies, will facilitate their identification, arrest, as well as prosecution.

Yahaya made the plea during the flag-off of the free medical outreach programme, Monday, at the Berger Camp Mpape, Abuja, as part of activities to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

“I want to urge you to support us – the Nigerian Army, your Army. What the community can do every time is to give the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Police and all security agencies across the board relevant information that could lead us to squarely address these security challenges that are bedevilling us.

“These criminals live within us, sometimes we know them, we know those who are involved in kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery, or one chance whatever the nomenclature.

“They live within us, we know them, sometimes they are our neighbours. So what we can do to help in the fight against insecurity is to provide information to security agencies. Bring this information to the Army where we are deployed and other services. We all work together to provide security and arrest these security challenges that we are facing.

“So I urge you to continue to support us and other security agencies because we work together so that we can bring peace and security across Nigeria. This will enable all of us to go about our normal businesses without hindrance,” the Army Chief said.

He explained that medical outreaches and other projects had become a yearly ritual, to mark the NADCEL.

