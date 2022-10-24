Community Lecture And Empowerment Program: Engaging FESTAC Youths In The Promotion Of Peace And Development-Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye

Hon. Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the founder of Peace Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI), Khairat Animashaun Initiative (KAI) and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is a reputable public administrator of note has just raised the bar with her unique program to engage the youth in different communities as she kicked off in her constituency in FESTAC town, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Animashaun-Ajiboye and her satire team have declared to launch the initiative to drive peace and development amongst the Nigerian youths for a greater tomorrow.

Her vision is to create a more sustainable socio-political, economic, cultural and physical environment for Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Khairat, the goal-getter politician and activist with outstanding records in the game since her involvement in the Student Union Government in her tertiary institution days in Lagos State, has said that she is not stopping until she creates an enabling environment for peace and development using the youths as the driving force.

Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the visioner of the Peace Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI) is living up to her dreams to do the right thing for her generation and those that are yet unborn through good governance and all-inclusive leadership in Lagos State for all and sundry by the youthful, reputable and hard working Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chief Stakeholder of the program.

Speaking at a Community Lecture and Empowerment program tagged- Engaging Festac Youths in the Promotion of Peace and Development held in Festac town, Lagos on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, the outspoken and fearless servant leader said “I love my people and my communities and it is time for us to show our hidden sincerity and help each other so we can return hope and dignity back to our societies. Only YOU/ME can make the difference.”

Those that attended the program squealed that ‘it is high time we engaged the youths at different times in Lagos and beyond with different positive initiatives in order to get better results for a better, stronger and inclusive society like never before in our great country, Nigeria.

The program recorded an outstanding attendance by the youths and representatives from different wards in the community Local Government Area.

“Today is a good day simply because the decision to have this event was almost spontaneous. I have been residing in FESTAC Town, down the road from here since 1977 with my great parents, Alhaji Bashiru and Alhaja Aminat Animashaun. We know how our communities were structurally, culturally and socially. We all testify to how they are today.

“Positive Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative was created in 2015. The idea to create it was borne by me officially on September 9, 2015, over 7 years ago,” she said.

She emphasised that the Vision is simply to create a more egalitarian society, encourage the girl child education, promote Peace, Welfare and Safety in the environment and among young people.

Others, she said, are to educate the youths on dangers of drug abuse and promote moral and ethical values on the society, ensure equitable development for both rural inhabitants and poor urban dwellers especially women and children.

It is also meant to equip the youths with simple employable skills for them to be job creators rather than job seekers, so they can also lead responsible lives.

These and others, she said, were the aspirations of Positive Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI) which also gave me the opportunity to register a sister organization in the USA.

Monetary support were later given by Animashaun-Ajiboye to some small scale businessmen and women as part of the empowerment program, while some others were asked to bring their business plans to the chairmen of the wards in the area for evaluation and support.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...