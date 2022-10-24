News

Community Lecture And Empowerment Program: Engaging FESTAC Youths In The Promotion Of Peace And Development-Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hon. Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the founder of Peace Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI), Khairat Animashaun Initiative (KAI) and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is a reputable public administrator of note has just raised the bar with her unique program to engage the youth in different communities as she kicked off in her constituency in FESTAC town, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Animashaun-Ajiboye and her satire team have declared to launch the initiative to drive peace and development amongst the Nigerian youths for a greater tomorrow.

Her vision is to create a more sustainable socio-political, economic, cultural and physical environment for Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Khairat, the goal-getter politician and activist with outstanding records in the game since her involvement in the Student Union Government in her tertiary institution days in Lagos State, has said that she is not stopping until she creates an enabling environment for peace and development using the youths as the driving force.

Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, the visioner of the Peace Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI) is living up to her dreams to do the right thing for her generation and those that are yet unborn through good governance and all-inclusive leadership in Lagos State for all and sundry by the youthful, reputable and hard working Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chief Stakeholder of the program.

Speaking at a Community Lecture and Empowerment program tagged- Engaging Festac Youths in the Promotion of Peace and Development held in Festac town, Lagos on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, the outspoken and fearless servant leader said “I love my people and my communities and it is time for us to show our hidden sincerity and help each other so we can return hope and dignity back to our societies. Only YOU/ME can make the difference.”

Those that attended the program squealed that ‘it is high time we engaged the youths at different times in Lagos and beyond with different positive initiatives in order to get better results for a better, stronger and inclusive society like never before in our great country, Nigeria.

The program recorded an outstanding attendance by the youths and representatives from different wards in the community Local Government Area.

“Today is a good day simply because the decision to have this event was almost spontaneous. I have been residing in FESTAC Town, down the road from here since 1977 with my great parents, Alhaji Bashiru and Alhaja Aminat Animashaun. We know how our communities were structurally, culturally and socially. We all testify to how they are today.

“Positive Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative was created in 2015. The idea to create it was borne by me officially on September 9, 2015, over 7 years ago,” she said.

She emphasised that the Vision is simply to create a more egalitarian society, encourage the girl child education, promote Peace, Welfare and Safety in the environment and among young people.

Others, she said, are to educate the youths on dangers of drug abuse and promote moral and ethical values on the society, ensure equitable development for both rural inhabitants and poor urban dwellers especially women and children.

It is also meant to equip the youths with simple employable skills for them to be job creators rather than job seekers, so they can also lead responsible lives.

These and others, she said, were the aspirations of Positive Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD, PDI) which also gave me the opportunity to register a sister organization in the USA.

Monetary support were later given by Animashaun-Ajiboye to some small scale businessmen and women as part of the empowerment program, while some others were asked to bring their business plans to the chairmen of the wards in the area for evaluation and support.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…It is disservice to women, youths, Yiaga Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, while commenting on the fees, said that the development is a huge disservice to women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs), who nurse the ambition to run for elective office in the country. According to him, it is imperative to state that this practice does not bode […]
News

Alleged Drug Related Offences: Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to grant an application for bail filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari. Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, who declined to grant the application, which was brought via a motion ex-parte by counsel to Kyari, C O Ikena, ordered that the respondent, […]
News

Kwara gov approves promotion exercise for civil servants

Posted on Author Step Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the 2019 promotion exercise for all state government workers, including serving deputy directors. “His Excellency has approved for the Civil Service Commission to organise promotion examinations for the state government workers. This exercise covers all categories of state government workers from Grade Level 07 to 16 and substantive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica