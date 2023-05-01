Community Petitions Benin Monarch Over Planned Installation Of Priest

Indigenes of Obateru Com – munity in Ovia NorthEast Local Government Area of Edo State have petitioned the Oba of Benin over the planned installation of Afona Otasowie as Priest (Ohen) of Obagbeni village in the same council area.

The community in a letter of protest, signed by the Uzukpogieva (second most elderly man), Mr. Emmanuel Uwagboe and Secretary, Mr. Kevin Okunzuwa, on behalf of elders of the community claimed that there was neither a shrine nor a Priest (Ohen) in Obateru to warrant such position.

The letter reads: “Otasowie and his cohorts, in deceit and desperation to claim affinity to Obateru, a community they had earlier claimed does not exist, clandestinely choose another name, Obagbeni, to refer to the same Obateru village to deceive the palace.

“The Obateru people are the original settlers in the village with affinity to Ughoton. Only one Priest, (Ohen Okun), was recognisable even by the palace and we want the Royal Father to investigate Otasowie’s claims.

“Your Majesty, may we quickly add that Obateru is in court with its neighbouring village, Evbuorokho, over the same contentious issue of its existence as an autonomous village, while a Benin High Court has given judgement in suit No. HOCK/45/2008, in favour of Obateru village, the matter still pends at the appeal court in suit No. CA/B/609/2015”.