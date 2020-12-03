Community pharmacists decry neglect, denied insurance

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have raised the alarm over the persistent neglect of pharmacy professionals and associated services, saying during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, community pharmacists who were the first port of call for health interventions of varying depths, were not covered by any form of insurance and benefit package.

The National Chairman of the ACPN, Dr. Samuel Adekola who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, similarly lamented that no community pharmacist has been able to access a dime from the N100 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) health sector intervention funds.

In his address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Annual National Conference the ACPN, he said these same cadre of personnel that were neglected in Nigeria, were singled out for praise by the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson for sustaining services when doctor’s clinics (Surgeries) in the private sector were closed in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Adekola, while community pharmacists in Nigeria were denied insurance cover under COVID-19, the UK Government went further by approving the sum of 300 million Pounds to cushion the welfare and logistics plans for community pharmacists in the UK, apart from regular provision of PPE, masks and medical gloves to the community pharmacists and their support staff. On the contrary, he lamented that the Nigerian community pharmacist practices in an environment that was arguably one of the most hostile in the world.

Adekola said for the Nigerian community pharmacist, the challenges go on to a jungle-like practice environment where weeds in the form of charlatans were given a free reign but decent professionals were stifled with over regulation.

While citing the example of the practice elsewhere, Adekola noted that in the United States (U.S), community pharmacies which already take care of 80 per cent of immunisation activities were officially empowered to carry out COVID-19 testing in their facilities.

“It is on record that the UK and the U.S. were able to cover more grounds in COVID-19 testing and management of asymptomatic clients by taking advantage of the proximity of its citizens to community pharmacies which will always remain “Grassroots healthcare facilities”.

However, to change the trend in the country therefore, the national chairman of the ACPN called for the formal recognition of community pharmacies as primary healthcare delivery facilities in Nigeria.

In addition, he urged the Federal and State Governments to develop appropriate legal and regulatory framework for community pharmacies in Nigeria as being promoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for other regions of the World, citing the example of the European Region framework. Similarly, the ACPN called for the inclusion of community pharmacists in the National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee ditto for states. Furthermore, the national chairman of the ACPN said there should be full incorporation of community pharmacy in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as it is done in other climes.

