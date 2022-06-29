Community Policing: Best way to fight crime in any society – AIG Alhassan

An Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Usman Belel AlHassan, of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos has urged senior police officers of the Lagos State Police Command to adopt community based policing strategy in addressing crime and criminality.

He said it should be in conformity with universal best practices, because it is the best strategy any police officer can provide in the communities they are deployed to as police to succeed.

The AIG who spoke to Senior officers at a one-day workshop on ‘Stewardship for Lagos Police Command Senior Officers’ over the weekend at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos, enjoined senior officers to actively partner with communities or the society they are policing to tame crime and criminality.

He urged the senior officers to adopt the approach by partnering with communities, insisting that by doing so, they would be provided with the intelligence required to see where there are problems in such communities and even beyond.

According to him, “Partnering with the communities that we police, we need information, we need intelligence. If they don’t understand the problems we are passing through, they may not understand why we needed help.

“When we partner with them, we patrol our areas, we patrol our communities, they would see where the problems are and they may be able to provide the intelligence and the help that we require in combating crime and criminality. “Our physical presence with the help of community can deter crimes from happening.”

A guest speaker at the event, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka of Wordbase Assembly, Okota, admonished the Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders, to reflect leadership value in the discharge of their duties.

While urging them to be knowledgeable to address concerns of the public, he explained that the officers need to know all that leadership entails, in order to have a better society.

He counseled the officers on leadership qualities, stressing that every police personnel must be the kind of officers who solve problems, by so doing such officers is adding value to people’s lives in the community where he or she is serving and the residents of such community will have trust in such a person and feel free to give classified information without fear.

