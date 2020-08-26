Community policing: Kwara gov inaugurates advisory committee

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has inaugurated the state Community Policing Advisory Committee (CPAC) to herald the commencement of the initiative in the state.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday, Governor AbdulRazaq restated his commitment to making the state inhabitable for criminal elements.

The governor, who spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, however, added that the success of the initiative would depend on everyone offering their support for all efforts to combat crimes.

He said: “I believe that community policing is an idea that is long due as our country tackles varying security challenges.

It focuses more on using intelligence and constant interactions with the community folks to prevent crimes. However, what this means is that the success of this idea lies in everybody seeing security as our collective business.

“Community policing is for the law enforcement agencies to build relationships with communities with a view to creating partnerships and strategies to curb crimes and disorder.

“In February this year, our administration held a multi-stakeholder security dialogue on strengthening the existing security architecture in the state and exploring community initiatives.

While recommendations from the dialogue have shaped our approach to security issues, this advisory committee will serve as another platform to engage local communities on matters of safety

Like this: Like Loading...