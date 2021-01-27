Community policing: We’ve recruited 18,360 personnel –IG

A total of 18, 360 community policing officers (CPOs) have been recruited and trained after undergoing screening and vetting processes.

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja.

This came as the Acting Chairman, National Salaries and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, said a new salary structure for the police force was in the offing. Speaking on the recruitment of the CPOs, the IG said the exercise was conducted in two batches with the first consisting 9,478, while the second had 8,278.

A state-by-state breakdown showed that Zamfara had the highest number with 2,550, which the IG attributed to the security crisis in the state, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had the least with 96.

According to the police chief, four states of Anambra, Borno, Kwara and Osun were yet to undertake the recruitment and training.

The IG added that modalities for the exercise were being perfected with the affected governors. He said: “Our community policing implementation plan is in phases and it covers sensitisation of the citizens and the police.

“The training ran for four weeks and upon completion, the CPOs were kitted with specially branded police uniforms with badges identifying them as community policing officers.”

Adamu added that the Force Headquarters had been receiving special requests from some state governors for the recruit ment, training, kitting and deployment of additional CPOs to their respective states

