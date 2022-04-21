Metro & Crime

Community protests illegal dredging activities in Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Residents of a Lagas Community, a suburb of Ibeju Lekki Local Government, have protested against illegal dredging going on in the community. The protesters, consisting of men and women, who displayed placards with various inscriptions, such as; ‘President Muhammadu Buhari please intervene,’ ‘Hon. Minister of Mines please investigate illegal dredging in Lagasa Community,’ among others, prevent-ed trucks from entering the dredging site despite heavy police presence at the gate. The protesters condemned illegal dredging activities in the community by Dilly Motors. The residents, therefore, called on the Federal Government and Lagos State government to save the community from such activity. Speaking during the protest, the Odofin of Lagasa, Chief Shamsideen Baruwa Odofin, alleged that the company is operating in the community without the consent of the people.

Odofin said the community has written to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and Lagos State government but the activity persists. He said, “Lagasa Community did not give Dilly Motors any consent to operate. Rather than seek peaceful resolution to the matter, the company is terrorising us with armed men and thugs using gun and machetes.” On his part, the chairman of Lagasa Community Development Association (CDA), Adegboyega Erinfolami, said the community has been a peaceful place for the residents before Dilly Motors came into the community in 2019.

“The company is not the first dredging company in the community, because we have a lot of companies before them, but the company has decided to import gunmen and area boys into our community just to continue the illegal activity. Today, when you get to the sea side, there are armed policemen there and area boys terrorising the community. “The license with him is not original, but he kept on saying that the ministry of mines and steel development gave him license to operate without the consent of the community. So we want government to come to our rescue over this issue and restore peace in our community,” he said.

 

