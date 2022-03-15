Metro & Crime

Community sends SOS to Ogun govt over invasion by hoodlums

Some members of Araromi Orita community in Ado-Odo in Ota Local Government of Ogun State have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the state government over attacks and invasion of the village by hoodlums.

 

Chief Olusegun Odeyemi, the Baale of the community made the call in an interview with newsmen said some hoodlums invaded the village and kidnapped some of the residents.

 

Odeyemi said that the gang of hoodlums stormed the village at 2 a.m. on Thursday and some of the villagers were beaten up including an 80 year-old woman and several others were seriously injured.

 

“Some gang of hoodlums invaded our village at Araromi Oriya community under Ado-Odo  Ota community where some of our residents were beaten and others kidnapped. “12 members of our village were taken away by the hoodlums and six houses burgled within the community.

 

“An 80-year-old woman was also beaten to stupor and some of her belongings were stolen by the gang,” the community leader said.

 

Also speaking, Mrs Comfort Fagboun, the 80-year-old woman manhandled by the hoodlums, said that the hoodlums stormed her apartment, forcefully breaks the entrance door, beat her up and carted away money and some other items in her room.

 

Fagboun appealed to the state government to help the community fish out the culprits and bring them to book

 

