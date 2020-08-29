Sports

Community Shield: Arsenal win on penalties after 1-1 draw

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal claimed victory over Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium.

His curling strike gave FA Cup winners Arsenal the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the break.

Minamino’s flicked pass to Mohamed Salah bounced back kindly for Minamino to poke home from close range, reports the BBC.

There was a quick VAR check for handball by Salah but there was no clear contact shown on the replay.

It is the second year in a row Liverpool have lost on penalties after Manchester City beat them in 2019.

RESULT

Arsenal 1 – 1 Liverpool

(Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties)

