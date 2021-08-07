Community Shield: Grealish seeks greatness in City

Jack Grealish, on Thursday, completed a stunning move from Aston Villa to Manchester City and Citizens faithful will be keen to see the transfer record-breaking midfielder gets a coronation with a role in the Community Shield against Leicester City on Saturday. The whopping £100m looks way too high for a player who has never played a European game, has started only three international matches for England, and has made fewer than 100 Premier League appearances but there is nobody who can doubt the incredible talent Grealish will bring to the Etihad Stadium.

He scored six goals and set up 10 others – only Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes registered more assists – in the Premier League last season. Only De Bruyne created shooting opportunities at a faster rate. Only Fernandes created more passes in open play that led to a shot.

No forward progressed the ball a greater distance towards the opposition goal. City regularly find themselves up against massed rearguards, and somebody with Grealish’s tight dribbling ability should be able to create space where none had appeared to exist.

As a progressive midfielder or winger, he doesn’t score a massive amount of goals – his 10 in 41 games in 2019/20 being his best return to date – but the feeling he could score a lot more if played in the right position persists. What is his best position is a question that will be asked more when playing for Manchester City.

Although coach Pep Guardiola had said he would deploy his second team for the season’s curtain-raiser, it wouldn’t be out of place to give Grealish some roles to play in this tie. The Spaniard set up his team on 4-3-3 formations in most of his matches last season; this was his preferred formation and could give him the opportunity to experiment with some younger players – and a role in central midfield for Grealish.

The Athletic is reporting that Guardiola wants to use Grealish as a no.8 in his side, rotating with Ilkay Gundogan throughout the season. He could feature alongside the Germany international on Saturday. By and large, with the squad already stacked with quality midfielders and forwards, many have asked how Grealish will fit in to the City team and where he will be used and Guardiola provided the answer during the press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash when he said; “He can play upfront of course, mainly on the left side area but can play as a winger, can play like an attacking midfielder, can play as a striker — many positions with his quality.

“We don’t have any doubts he’ll help the way we play, he desires to become a top, top international player, a better player than he is already. He arrives with incredibly positive things and ready to start to settle into the team, the way we want to play, to try to know him, the club, especially the players, the staff and the way we play. “He can provide for the next years, he’s 25, 26 years old and has the best years in his career [ahead]. He made an exceptional contribution at Aston Villa, he did amazingly there, and he can get to another level with us.”

Like this: Like Loading...