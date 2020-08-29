Community Shield: Willian, new Arsenal magician capable of hurting Liverpool

Willian was derided by so many football fans when he claimed he joined Arsenal because he wants to win the Champions League with the Gunners but he will largely shut the mouth of many of his critics if he fires his new side to Community Shield victory over Liverpool on Saturday (today). The 32-year-old, last week, switched sides from one London club to another when he signed a three-year-deal with Arsenal following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea and he is confronted with the challenge of helping his new side to another title a few weeks after he faced them in the FA Cup final. Willian was a huge success at Stamford Bridge where he spent seven years and won virtually everything in club football.

However, there are still some doubters regarding his ability to be a game-changer at a club that has been inconsistent in terms of results in recent years. His doubters should have looked at his statistics to get convinced about the ability of this Brazilian, even in the year he left Chelsea, he was arguably their best player. Willian ranked first for key passes in both the Premier League (76) and Champions League (19) for Chelsea last season. He also ranked seventh in the Premier League for chances created with 76, while Arsenal’s best performer was Pepe with 40. Willian’s crossing is one of his strengths, but he is also direct and not afraid to take on defenders.

One of the biggest things Willian will bring to the Arsenal side and which could be on display today is his versatility. Although he largely finished the season on the right for Chelsea, he can play anywhere across the front line and even as a No 10, a role Arsenal have somewhat struggled to fill without Mesut Ozil. While he was occasionally a frustrating player during his seven years at Stamford Bridge, his form after the restart was fantastic as he chipped in with goals and assists. If he extends such form he can lead Arsenal to their 16th Community Shield title.

Arsenal have 15 titles overall, making them the second-most successful team in the competition’s history. They won the first title after the clash was renamed to the Community Shield in 2002, and have won four more titles since. The Gunners have played nine times in the Premier League era and remain undefeated in normal time, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester United on penalties. Willian’s ability to play in tight spaces, unlock defences and create overloads, as well as his character could help them shock the Reds today.

Coach Mikel Arteta is blushing over bis new signing already, saying he was more enamored by the strong mentality the Brazilain has exhibited. “I want players who are optimistic and willing and they want to win for our club.That is the feeling I got from the first day I met Willian. He is not satisfied with what he has done in his career, which is a lot, and he is going to bring some special qualities for our team, and the type of attitude and mentality that you just mentioned in your question,” he said.

